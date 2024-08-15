New Research Challenges Assumptions On Workplace Engagement: Hybrid Work Emerges As A Front-Runner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Amidst widespread pressure for employees to return to the office, a recent study highlights the enduring importance of compromise and flexibility.

As the debate over remote versus in-office work continues to evolve, groundbreaking research has surfaced, challenging traditional notions of workplace engagement. Conducted by WorkProud, the study reveals compelling insights into the dynamics of employee pride and engagement across different work arrangements.



No significant variance in company pride between on-site and remote workers.

Hybrid workers exhibit higher pride levels, with fewer individuals falling into the 'low' pride group. Hybrid workers rate their company's direction more favorably compared to those working entirely on-site or remotely.

Dr. Rick Garlick, the leading researcher behind the study, emphasizes, "It seems that hybrid workplaces, where people aren't fully remote but don't come to the office every day, yield higher or more elevated pride levels among employees." He further notes, "If there was a winner among the various situations, then Hybrid seemed to bring the strongest levels of engagement."

The research, which surveyed 1,000 full-time employees across various industries, offers actionable insights for businesses seeking to optimize their workforce strategies in a rapidly changing landscape.

