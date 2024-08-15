Roc Nation Announces ROC Nation Distribution Following The Merger Of Roc Nation Label And Equity Distribution (EQ)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Roc Nation announces the merger of its Roc Nation Label and Equity Distribution (EQ) divisions to form ROC Nation distribution, a and destination for artists, led by the artist's needs, interest and focus.

By merging these divisions, blending the business and recreating the formula, ROC Nation distribution will sign up any artist at any time to allow creatives to avail themselves of technology, business expertise and freedom.

ROC Nation distribution is a hybrid, offering a unique blend of services.

Artists who partner with ROC Nation distribution are independent, retain ownership of their master's and creative control of their art.

Artists also receive data analytics from a proprietary dashboard and have the ability to opt into various services across the company. We will sign all artists in all genres around the world.

Roc Nation was founded with an independent spirit and an artist-first mentality. The formation of ROC Nation distribution is a natural transition in the music space. The mission is to support and empower independent artists while providing them the tools and services to distribute their music. All artists signed to Roc Nation Label will join and benefit from the new ROC Nation distribution structure.



The music industry is undergoing a significant transformation. The rise of direct music distribution channels, combined with the influence of social media, has reshaped the traditional landscape. These developments have created a direct connection between artists and consumers, empowering artists to take greater control of promotion, marketing, creative direction, and business development.



How fans engage with artists and music has transformed the industry and reshaped our approach to music consumption.

