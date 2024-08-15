Tigo Energy To Present At The 2024 Gateway Conference On September 5Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) (“Tigo”, or the“Company”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and storage solutions, is confirmed to present at the 2024 Annual Gateway , which is being held September 4-5, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Tigo Energy's management team is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5th at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). In addition to the presentation, Tigo Energy executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email ... .

About The Gateway Conference

Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. Celebrating 25 years of fostering impactful industry connections, this year's conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 100 private and public companies.

About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs visit gateway-grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Tigo Energy, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations Contacts

Matt Glover or Ralf Esper

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

...