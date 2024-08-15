Author And Comedian Geri Jewell Brings Joy To On The Knows With Randall Kenneth Jones Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Geri Jewell

Geri's Jewels and Gems by Geri Jewell

ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones

Geri's time-honored emphasis on "abilities" over "disabilities" has been profoundly impactful. Regardless of the format, she is a gifted communicator.

- Geri JewellCOLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the beginning of the show with the discovery that the host and his esteemed guest were "birthday twins," to Jewell's stunning response to Jones's signature final question ("What do you know?), Jones and Jewell fire on all emotional cylinders.Though Jones waxes poetic on a world where Jewell can complete an interview based solely on her talent as an author, actress and comedian, Jewell is more pragmatic about a life spent with Cerebral Palsy: "It's a part of my energy. It's a part of who I am"-with her emphasis on the words: "a part."Her time-honored emphasis on "abilities" over "disabilities" has been profoundly impactful. Regardless of the format, Geri Jewell is a gifted communicator.Geri Jewell started her career as a stand-up comic and is best known for her role as Cousin Geri on the ground-breaking NBC sitcom "The Facts of Life" and a recurring role in HBO's "Deadwood."Jewell's autobiography, "I'm Walking as Straight as I Can," received the 2012 Gold Award from the Independent Publishers for Best Memoir. She also wrote a bi-monthly column for the award-winning magazine Ability.The podcast episode features a detailed discussion of Jewell's latest book, "Geri's Jewels & Gems," a collection of the columns she wrote for Ability Magazine over six years and fun photos from her life.Jewell's appearance marks the ending to the podcast's remarkable 6th season. On The Knows Season 7 will premiere this Fall."On The Knows introduces you to people who are in the know-and ready to share their special brand of know-how with you," said podcast announcer Susan Bennett, the original voice of Siri. "From artists, authors, and activists to entertainers, educators, and entrepreneurs, On The Knows will elevate your ability to influence the world we share."As the podcast regularly applauds arts and humanities, a particularly meaningful Jewell quote solidified Jones's desire to have her on the show: "I've had Cerebral Palsy since birth, which most people perceive as a disability, but which I believe has put me on a path of monumental evolvement and understanding of the human condition."The pair clicks on everything from their mutual love of Norman Lear to their shared appreciation for the humor inherent in the jury duty selection process."It would be difficult for me to like someone more than Geri Jewell," said Jones. "I was a huge fan of 'The Facts of Life,' and I always loved her stand-up comedy, but I'm a bit late to the party getting to know her work as an author. Shame on me! She's a gifted wordsmith. And though many people claim to be a 'survivor,' Geri Jewell is the real deal. She's pure joy."On The Knows with Randall Kenneth Jones is available on all major podcast platforms. A direct download of the episode can be found here: Geri Jewell KNOWS writing, comedy, joy & how to maximize your abilities .###About On the Knows with Randall Kenneth Jones: After five years and over 200 guests, On the Knows with Randall Kenneth Jones (formerly JONES) continues to enhance its reach. The popular podcast recently added a YouTube channel, making On The Knows episodes available on video for the first time. Audio versions of the podcast are available on all major podcast platformsActivist and author Erin Brockovich has generously referred to the podcast and its host as "The best podcast and host ever."Susan Bennett, the original voice of Siri, has served as program announcer as well as Jones's collaborator and muse since the podcast launched in 2018.Recent podcast guests have included professional poker's Maria Ho and her sister, clinical psychologist Dr. Judy Ho, Barbra Streisand's sister, vocalist Roslyn Kind, "Tribunal Justice" judges Patricia DiMango and Tanya Acker, Emmy-winning TV mainstay Rolonda Watts, Global Citizen activist Michael Sheldrick, and Hollywood audience marketing expert Kevin Goetz, the 2024 American Cinematheque Power of Cinema Award winner.Under the Jones banner, Jones has hosted meaningful discussions with actress, author, and activist Jenifer Lewis, Bargain Mansion's Tamara Day, Songwriters Hall of Fame honoree Desmond Child, "Inside Edition's" Lisa Guerrero, AGT comedian Vicki Barbolak, boxing's Adrien Broner, celebrated nature photographers Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen, Broadway director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Dog the Bounty Hunter, and television icons Loretta Swit and Stefanie Powers. All these episodes remain part of the On the Knows catalog.For more information, visit OnTheKnows or contact Jones directly.

