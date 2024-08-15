Pizza World USA Announces Major Expansion In Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRANSON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pizza World USA Franchise Corp, America's most franchise-friendly gourmet pizza company, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its footprint in Florida with the scheduled opening of five new stores. Known for its unique and delectable flavors from around the world, Pizza World continues to revolutionize the pizza with its commitment to quality and innovation.The new stores are set to open in key locations across Florida, including Tampa, Palm Harbor, and New Port Richey. The first store is scheduled to open in Odessa, Florida, in August. Each store will primarily offer carry-out and delivery services, catering to the convenience of modern consumers."We are incredibly excited to bring Pizza World to more people in Florida," said Eric Wortham, President/CEO of Pizza World. "Our mission has always been to provide an exceptional culinary experience through our gourmet pizzas, and this expansion allows us to share our passion for great food with even more pizza lovers in the comfort of their own homes. We're confident that our new locations will quickly become community favorites."In addition to its renowned gourmet pizzas, Pizza World offers a diverse menu that includes subs, salads, and its increasingly popular chicken wings. The brand's commitment to franchisees has earned it the reputation of being America's most franchise-friendly company. Pizza World provides comprehensive support and resources to its franchisees, ensuring their success and growth in the competitive pizza market. This expansion is a testament to the strength of Pizza World franchise model and the dedication of its franchise partners."Joining the Pizza World family has been a rewarding experience," said Tim Aldrich, franchisee of the new Odessa, FL location. "The support and guidance from the corporate team have been invaluable, and I am excited to bring these incredible flavors to our local community. We look forward to welcoming pizza enthusiasts to our new store and becoming an integral part of the neighborhood."Rod Wortham, Director of Franchise Development, added, "We are actively seeking franchise locations throughout Florida. Our industry-low franchise fee, only 2.75% royalty, and a 0% marketing fund show our commitment to making our franchisees successful. We believe the Florida markets offer tremendous opportunities for growth and are excited about expanding our presence in these regions."With the new store openings, Pizza World continues to set itself apart with its unique offerings and customer-centric approach. From signature Create Your Own Pizza to our gourmet flavors like Spicy Thai, Ciao Bella, and Baja Taco, to name a few. Every item on the menu is crafted with the finest ingredients, ensuring a memorable culinary experience delivered right to customers' doors. For more menu information, please visitFor more information about Pizza World, its menu, or franchise opportunities, please visitAbout Pizza World USA Franchise Corp.Pizza World is a leading gourmet pizza franchise known for its diverse and innovative menu featuring flavors from around the globe. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Pizza World offers a unique dining experience that has earned it a loyal following. As America's most franchise-friendly company, Pizza World provides unparalleled support to its franchisees, driving mutual success and growth.

