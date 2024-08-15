Funfull's Funpass Is Getting An Upgrade

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FunPass from Funfull is going through an upgrade in both value and price on September 1, 2024.

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FunPass from Funfull is going through an upgrade in both value and price. Starting September 1, 2024, a FunPass will cost $199.50 annually (previously $120.00), and $19.95 monthly (previously $14.95).The added benefits for their annual members will include a free movie ticket a month, special rate check-ins at selected fun places, promotional offers on birthday parties, and more. They have also brought in and continue adding dozens of new fun places every month to extend their list of fun partners across the US.The existing members will retain their current rate as long as their FunPass remains active and in good standing. Monthly FunPass holders are encouraged to upgrade to the annual membership before September 1st, 2024 to lock in the best rate and enjoy the upcoming new benefits. Those new to Funfull can buy their FunPass before September 1, 2024, at the current rate and enjoy all the benefits, as part of an exclusive early bird offer at Funfull.The Funfull mission is to make family fun a regular occurrence rather than a luxury and help families choose active fun activities over screen time. A FunPass from Funfull allows free and discounted access to hundreds of top fun places, such as AMC, Cinemark, Regal, and Chuck-E-Cheese, across seven different markets (Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Illinois, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Idaho) in the US.

Vishal Patel

Funfull, Inc.

8883863855 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok