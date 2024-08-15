Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors To Seek Compensation For Alleged Wrongdoings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Cardlytics, (“Cardlytics” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: CDLX). Investors who purchased Cardlytics securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/CDLX .

Investigation Details

Cardlytics claimed to the that its initiatives were“really paying off.” However, on August 7, 2024, the Company's Q2 2024 financial results significantly missed its projections from just three months prior. The Company blamed the shortfall on“fast-paced changes to our technology platform.” When questioned by analysts, the Company's management admitted that its technology issues had been known for“a quarter or two.” Following this news, Cardlytics stock dropped.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Cardlytics securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | ...