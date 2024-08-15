Codexis Publishes FY2023 Sustainability Disclosures

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inaugural ESG Disclosures Align with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced the publication of its inaugural sustainability disclosures detailing the Company's environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) performance for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The disclosures are aligned with guidance provided by the International Reporting Standards' (“IFRS”) Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”). This marks an important step in Codexis' sustainability journey and bolsters its efforts to provide stakeholders with important disclosures in a clear and standardized manner.



As Codexis continues its growth as a partner of choice for sustainable drug manufacturing, the Company looks forward to building upon today's disclosures and making meaningful advancements in its sustainability performance and future reporting. To learn more about Codexis' sustainability program or obtain a copy of Codexis' FY2023 SASB index, please visit the Company's website .

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO SynthesisTM manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis' unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit .

This press release includes“forward-looking statements,” as the term is defined under the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are those statements that are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements can be identified by forward-looking words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“may,”“will,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates,” and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results, including, but not limited to, our ESG commitments, strategies and initiatives; our business plans and strategy; our products, services and solutions; and our stakeholder engagement efforts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Codexis believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors and it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2024 and in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 8, 2024, including under the caption“Risk Factors,” and in Codexis' other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Codexis expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

