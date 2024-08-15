Tampa Personal Injury Attorneys Recognized In The 2025 Edition Of Best Lawyers In America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vanguard Attorneys is located in Tampa, Florida

- Karina Perez Ilić, Managing AttorneyTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vanguard Attorneys, a Tampa-based personal injury law firm, is proud to announce that Managing Attorney Karina Perez Ilić has been named to the prestigious "Best Lawyers in America" list for 2025, and Associate Attorney Silvia Amador Brett has been honored on the "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America" list for the 2025 edition.Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession, with a four-decade legacy of recognizing excellence in the field. Selection to the Best Lawyers lists is a significant honor, conferred by one's peers through a rigorous and confidential voting process. Legal professionals from across the country submit evaluations, and only those lawyers who receive overwhelmingly positive feedback are recognized.Karina Perez Ilić, Managing Attorney at Vanguard Attorneys, has earned her spot on the 2025 "Best Lawyers in America" list due to her exceptional work and dedication to her clients. Known for her skill in maximizing recoveries in personal injury cases, Ilic has built a reputation as a fearsome advocate in the courtroom and a trusted legal leader in the Tampa Bay area.Additionally, Silvia Amador Brett has been recognized on the "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America" list, which highlights attorneys in the earlier stages of their careers who have demonstrated outstanding professional excellence. With 5-9 years of practice, this award honors Brett's impressive contributions to the legal profession and her commitment to achieving justice for her clients."Being named to the Best Lawyers list is a testament to our dedication to excellence and advocacy for our clients. At Vanguard, we fight every day to ensure that those who have been injured receive the justice and compensation they deserve." said Managing Attorney Karina Perez Ilić. "This recognition is not just a personal achievement, but a reflection of the values that drive Vanguard Attorneys. We are relentless in our pursuit of justice for our clients, and I am proud to lead a team that embodies these principles."Best Lawyers' peer-review process is known for its meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that each recognition is based on professional merit alone. Lawyers cannot pay to be included, maintaining the integrity of the publication as one of the most reliable sources of legal referrals in America.About Vanguard Attorneys:Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm based in Tampa, Florida, specializing in maximizing recoveries for clients through skillful litigation and dedicated client service. The firm is led by a dynamic team of experienced attorneys who pride themselves on being quick on their feet, effective, and reliable advocates for their clients.

