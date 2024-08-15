Jersey City's 2Nd Annual Day Of Fashion On September 5Th, 2024 Presented By Fashion Alliance Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Day of Jersey City | Runway Shows, Panel Discussions, VIP Meet & Greet, Closing Party, Shopping

Jersey City's 2nd Annual Day of Fashion returns Sept. 5! Join us for runway shows, panels, pop-ups, and exclusive events across the city.

- Martu Freeman-Parker, founder of the Fashion Alliance Network

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following the success of its inaugural event in 2023, the Fashion Alliance Network is thrilled to announce the return of Jersey City's 2nd Annual Day of Fashion on Thursday, September 5th, 2024. This exciting day-long celebration of style will take place just before the start of New York Fashion Week, spotlighting Jersey City as a burgeoning hub of fashion and creativity.

Taking place at various venues across Jersey City, the Day of Fashion will include a series of dynamic events such as workshops, runway shows, pop-up shops, and exclusive networking opportunities. The event provides a platform for designers, brands, and retailers to connect, share ideas, and gain recognition within the fashion industry, while also celebrating and empowering the local Jersey City fashion community.

Event Highlights for Jersey City's 2nd Annual Day of Fashion:

8:30 AM - 9:00 AM: Registration at Jersey City City Hall

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM: Press Conference at Jersey City City Hall (Invite Only)

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM: VIP Meet & Greet at Charles & Co. Rooftop (Invite Only)

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Q&A with Ty Hunter at Hyatt House Jersey City (Free and Open to Public with RSVP)

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM: Panel Discussion at Hyatt House Jersey City (Free and Open to Public with RSVP)

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM: SOLE of JC: Entrepreneurship - Sneaker Panel Discussion at Hyatt House Jersey City (Free and Open to Public with RSVP)

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM: Fashion Shows (Free and Open to Public with RSVP)

9:00 PM - 12:00 AM: Closing Party (Invite Only)

Hosted by the Fashion Alliance Network in partnership with the City of Jersey City and Council President Joyce Watterman, this year's event promises to be a“dynamic showcase dedicated to highlighting Jersey City's vibrant fashion scene.” The Day of Fashion aims to celebrate the creativity and diversity of local designers, businesses, and artists, helping them to thrive in the highly competitive fashion industry.

“We believe in the transformative power of community,” said Martu Freeman-Parker, founder of the Fashion Alliance Network.“Recognizing the unprecedented challenges faced by small brands and designers, we offer a supportive environment that encourages collaboration and innovation.”

As the full schedule and additional details of the event continue to unfold, the Fashion Alliance Network invites fashion designers, brands, and retailers to participate in Jersey City's 2nd Annual Day of Fashion. Interested parties can apply for participation through our website.

About Fashion Alliance Network:

The Fashion Alliance Network is an initiative dedicated to fostering creativity and economic growth in urban cities. By hosting events like the Day of Fashion, the Network aims to create opportunities for designers, brands, and retailers to thrive in today's competitive marketplace.

