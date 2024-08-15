Persado Wins 2024 Martech Breakthrough Award For Email Marketing Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GenAI Leader's Motivation AI Recognised For Creating Content That Drives Customer Engagement and Revenue

- Assaf Baciu, President and Co-founder, PersadoATHENS, GREECE, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Persado , the Motivation Artificial Intelligence (AI) company, has been named the winner of the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards in the Email Marketing Innovation category. Using the Persado Motivation AI platform, banks, credit card issuers, retailers, and travel brands enjoy productivity, compliance, and performance-including 40% average improvement in email engagement, stemming from AI-generated content that outperforms copy created by humans or other large language models (LLMs) 96% of the time.The MarTech Breakthrough Awards received 4,000 nominations across 135 categories, averaging 30 nominations per category. Persado won the Email Marketing Innovation award based on judges' assessment of the platform's innovation, ease of use, performance, functionality, value, and impact.“The advent of GenAI has made marketers more productive, but it's also led to consumers receiving a daunting number of email messages from brands every day,” said Assaf Baciu, Co-Founder and President at Persado.“Persado Motivation AI engages tens of millions of consumers every year across our global customer base, enabling our customers to apply the platform's insights to break through digital noise and drive better engagement and experiences throughout journeys-from customer acquisition or onboarding, to cross-sell of products and services, or even retention or payment campaigns.”Persado is an innovative and strategic companion for Chief Digital Marketers, P&L owners, and other leaders across industries. The platform's AI-driven content generation is grounded in a specialized knowledge base that uses advanced machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and deep learning transformer models to understand customer intent-supercharging personalised content creation and improving performance throughout the customer journey.Motivation AI enables digital marketers to automate generation of relevant, compliant, and personalized email content proven to better drive customer action at scale. The platform continuously measures the success of each message element, including emotions (such as excitement, exclusivity, achievement, or other emotions) associated with certain words, tone, audience, and channel context, refining campaign content and speeding execution by up to 80%. Marketers simply configure a journey and receive unlimited personal experiences for a campaign, along with thousands of experiments-all seamlessly connected to your martech stack to drive 43% more conversions, on average.In July, Persado released new segment capabilities, which provide digital marketers with a series of pre-built customer segments. For more information about Persado enterprise AI solutions, visitAbout PersadoPersado Motivation AI is trained on a specialized dataset of real interaction and transaction data from 1.2 billion consumers that measure and refine language, emotional response, and engagement. The company's enterprise generative AI is trained on more than 100 billion digital business language impressions across industries, enabling marketers to motivate customers and drive significant business value. Many of the world's largest brands, including 8 of 10 largest US banks and myriad iconic brands, rely on Persado to engage customers across email, web, SMS, social, and push notifications. Customers such as Ally Bank, Dropbox, JP Morgan Chase, Kate Spade, NatWest, Marks & Spencer, and Verizon, rely on Persado to engage and convert customers throughout their journey,

