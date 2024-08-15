Economic Club Of Las Vegas To Host 'What's Happening In Las Vegas' Casinos, Real Estate And Development Markets'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Economic Club of Las Vegas, along with industry-leading guest speakers, will discuss the latest developments and trends shaping key industries in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host“What's Happening in Las Vegas' Casinos, and Development Markets” quarterly luncheon on September 5th, 2024, at Park MGM Las Vegas. The event will take place in the Richmond Room from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 11:30 AM for preliminary check-in.Presenters for the event are Michael Parks , Executive Vice President at CBRE and Michael Brown , Fellow of the Lincy Institute at UNLV.General memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas are now being offered through nominations.About Economic Club of Las Vegas:The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the year, nationally and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. General memberships are now being accepted for the Economic Club of Las Vegas. To join today or for more information, visit .

