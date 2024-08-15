Aaniie Introduces Aaniie Kids: A New End-To-End Recruiting And Workforce Management Platform To The Childcare Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aaniie Kids is designed to help childcare providers and placement agencies increase operational efficiency, automate bookings, and improve user satisfaction.

Aaniie Kids provides everything you need to run your agency, including a CRM, ATS, instant placements, scheduling, billing, employee retention, and more.

Aaniie, the #1 caregiver and leading home care software provider, expands its product platform to support childcare staffing providers.

- Scott Zielski, Aaniie CEO

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aaniie, Inc., provider of the leading workforce management platform for home care services, announced today a new product offering for the childcare industry. Aaniie Kids is designed to help childcare providers and placement agencies increase operational efficiency, automate bookings, and improve user satisfaction.

“Aaniie Kids represents a groundbreaking advancement in cloud solutions for the childcare industry,” said Scott Zielski, Aaniie's CEO.“This comprehensive, all-in-one platform streamlines the operations of childcare agencies by consolidating the functionalities of multiple software systems into a single, cohesive solution. Childcare agencies have long sought an integrated platform similar to what we offer for adult care, and with Aaniie Kids, they now have the tools necessary to enhance operational efficiency and effectively manage all aspects of childcare placement services.”

Aaniie Kids was developed from deep conversations with leading childcare agency experts who could not find an existing childcare software platform that fit their growth, accomplish their goals, or fulfill their vision of the future of care. With Aaniie's reputation for a solid technical foundation, innovation mindset, and customer partnership approach that lends itself to diverse care applications and expansions, the two companies collaborated to build a complete platform to serve the needs of childcare providers.

“We are excited to make our full-featured platform available to the broader childcare market and independent agencies,” said Bridget Roden, previous director of operations for a multi-city childcare agency and current Solutions Executive for Aaniie.“Implementing Aaniie Kids provides everything you need to run your agency, including a CRM, ATS, instant placements, scheduling, billing, employee retention, and more. It's the first true end-to-end solution for childcare.”

The Aaniie Kids platform is now available for US and Canadian customers. For more information visit aaniie or contact ....

About Aaniie, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Aaniie is the developer of a complete SaaS caregiver workforce management and point-of-care platform with transformative technologies to support the future of care in the home across the continuum of life – from childcare to senior care.

Aaniie's sophisticated, connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging emerging technologies like advanced automation and gamification, Aaniie is solving home and community-based care's staffing and retention crises while providing a superior user and client experience. For more information visit aaniie.

Dan Wenger

Aaniie (formerly Smartcare Software

+1 715-227-3768

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Introducing Aaniie Kids, an all-in-one childcare software