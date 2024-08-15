Hilabs Recognized In Three Categories In The 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycletm For US Healthcare Payers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HiLabs announced today that it was recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Hype CycleTM for US Healthcare Payers . HiLabs was mentioned in three categories:

Provider/Partner Management PlatformsProvider Data ManagementLLMs for Healthcare Payers

HiLabs believes that recognition in these three categories showcases how the universe of provider data management is evolving.

"AI is creating efficiencies for payers that were previously unattainable," says Amit Garg, HiLabs CEO and Co-founder. "When rosters become fully automated, and directory accuracy improves, it opens up a world of possibilities."

In addition to cost savings, Garg also credits new advancements in AI technology, such as specialized large language models (LLMS), for increased innovation in the field.

These advancements in provider data management capabilities come at a time when ghost networks created by provider directory inaccuracies are under increased public scrutiny. Given their impact on patient access to care, payers, providers, and regulators are actively working to fix them.

Garg believes that HiLabs' inclusion in the 2024 Gartner® Hype CycleTM for US Healthcare Payers highlights the new possibilities of AI technology in solving the provider data problem.



"The need for new solutions to help providers, payers, and regulators address the ghost network problem has existed for years. What changed is that we now have the ability to create these solutions," says Garg.

About HiLabs

HiLabs is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions that clean dirty healthcare data. HiLabs is committed to transforming the healthcare industry through innovation, collaboration, and a relentless focus on improving patient outcomes. For more information, or to please visit hilabs or contact [email protected] .

