Significant Drop in Chilean Wine Output Linked to Reduced Vineyard Area

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's agricultural sector recently reported a notable decrease in wine production.



The 2024 Service of and Livestock (SAG) report shows that bulk wine production, excluding Pisco, has fallen to 930.65 million liters.



This marks a 15.6% decline from the 1.10 billion liters recorded last year. The agency links this drop to fewer vineyard areas and accumulated excess stock as of last December.



Breaking down the numbers, wines with a designation of origin decreased by 12.9%, totaling 804.23 million liters.



Wines without a designation dropped more sharply by 22.3%, to 116.70 million liters. Production of wines from Pisco grapes also decreased, by 17.6%, reaching 58.31 million liters.











Most of Chile's wine production is concentrated in three regions: Maule, O'Higgins, and Metropolitan, which together account for 93.4% of the total volume.



Maule alone is responsible for half of the national output. José Guajardo Reyes, the national director of SAG, emphasized the reliability of this report.

He noted that producers had compiled it from direct inputs, submitting their declarations electronically through an online system available until July 22nd this year.



This downturn reflects broader challenges like climate change and economic pressures that are reshaping global agricultural landscapes.



It also signals potential shifts in global markets that could influence wine prices and supply chains.



As a major exporter, Chile's reduced output could have far-reaching effects on the global wine market and regional economies reliant on viticulture.

