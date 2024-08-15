(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In response to a deadly night that claimed eight lives, Jamaican Prime Andrew Holness declared a state of emergency in Clarendon.



This action highlights a broader struggle against escalating gang violence. Addressing the public, Holness emphasized the urgent need for extraordinary measures to combat the surge in killings.



These measures likely include curfews, alongside increased powers for detaining suspects without charges and conducting warrantless searches.



Amidst troubling violence statistics, Jamaica ranks as the second most violent region, with a homicide rate of 60.9 per 100,000 people last year.



Despite fewer gangs, the threat in Jamaica remains high. CARICOM is enhancing law enforcement and reducing illegal gun imports, mainly from the U.S.







The U.S. has issued travel advisories, specifically urging citizens to avoid high-risk areas like Clarendon.



These developments in Jamaica highlight the severe challenges of curbing organized crime and illustrate the significant impact of international arms trafficking on local violence levels.



The situation in Clarendon underscores the complexity of public safety issues and the extreme measures needed to restore peace.

Background

In the first half of 2023, Jamaica reported an 11.8% reduction in homicides compared to the same period in 2022, according to the Jamaican Constabulary Force (JCF).



The number of such crimes decreased to 786, down from 891 the previous year. However, not all regions experienced a decline.



The Saint James district saw a slight decrease, from 129 to 119 murders, while the Saint Anns and Clarendo regions saw an increase from 35 to 49 and 52 to 61, respectively.



The Kingston Western district also recorded a rise in crime, from 43 to 50, while the Kingston Eastern region reported no change with 29 cases.



Jamaica Declares State of Emergency in Clarendon Amidst Rising Violence

MENAFN15082024007421016031ID1108560375