North Korea Will Reopen To Foreign Tourists For First Time Since COVID-19

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Chinese reports, citing companies, have revealed that North Korea will resume accepting foreign tourists for the first time since the outbreak.

According to the reports, the city of Samjiyon in North Korea will be the first to open to tourists in December. It is expected that Pyongyang, the capital, and other cities with attractions will also welcome visitors once again.

The country closed its borders in 2020 following the outbreak of the virus, and social distancing and restrictions were lifted last year.

North Korea, often described as a“largely isolated” nation due to its cautious and sometimes hostile policies in international relations, is reconsidering its stance on tourism due to the importance of the industry.

Samjiyon, a mountainous city renowned for its attractions, will be among the most visited places in North Korea when it reopens to tourists in December.

Reports indicate that North Korea will initially allow only Russian tourists entry from early 2024. It remains unclear whether Samjiyon will also accept tourists from Western countries.

This development comes amid North Korea's ongoing efforts to balance its isolationist policies with the economic benefits of tourism. The reopening to international visitors represents a significant shift in the country's approach to managing its tourism industry during a challenging global health situation.

