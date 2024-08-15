(MENAFN- Pressat) Fusion Consulting Group Secures 8-Figure Debt Funding Package to Accelerate Acquisitions in the Professional Services Sector

London, 15th August 2024 – Fusion Consulting Group, a leading multi-disciplinary professional services firm serving Private Clients and SMEs, is pleased to announce that it has secured an 8-figure debt funding package from the alternative finance provider, Growth Lending.

This strategic financing will Fusion's ambitious Buy-and-Build programme, enabling the of larger and more prominent professional services firms.

Founded in 2015 by Mitch Young and Adam Maurice, Fusion Consulting Group has rapidly grown into a comprehensive advisory practice, offering a diverse range of services including Taxation, Accountancy, Financial Services, Recruitment, Legal Services, and Business Advisory. The firm's unique proposition of providing 360° advisory services to private clients, entrepreneurs, and SMEs, something which only the Big 4 have successfully implemented for large companies and ultra-high net worth individuals.

Following an initial funding round in 2022, Fusion successfully completed five acquisitions in just five months, adding two accountancy firms, two IFA firms, and a finance recruitment firm with CFO-as-a-Service capabilities to its portfolio.

Adam Maurice, Co-Founder of Fusion, commented:“We are thrilled to announce this new debt funding, which will allow us to pursue larger acquisitions as we continue to expand our Buy-and-Build programme. We are grateful to Growth Lending for their partnership and belief in our vision as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey.”

With a robust infrastructure in place, including over 85 employees across three UK offices, supported by a growing team in Johannesburg, Fusion is well-positioned to deliver best-in-class service and client experience. The firm's recent investments in talent and technology have further strengthened its capabilities.

In the coming months, Fusion will launch Fusion-Nexus, a bespoke web and mobile app designed to serve as a gateway for all of its clients' professional services needs.

Mitch Young, Co-Founder of Fusion, added:“After a period of integration, we are eager to seek out high-quality businesses to add to our portfolio. This new funding provides us with significant firepower to execute larger transactions swiftly and expand our market share in the near future. We anticipate announcing our next acquisition shortly.”

Adam Brinn, Regional Head of Debt Finance (London) at Growth Lending, commented:“Fusion represents exactly the type of business that Growth Lending likes to support; one with a compelling story, an in-demand, scalable offering and a sturdy leadership team that is hungry to take the business to the next level. This investment will enable Fusion to step boldly forward as it continues on an acquisition-led growth trajectory and I am excited to watch the ongoing success of Mitch, Adam and the rest of the Fusion team.”

Growth Lending supports fast-growing, mid-market businesses with bespoke funding solutions, including growth capital and acquisition finance.