Palestinian President Announces Intent To Head To Gaza With Entire Palestinian Leadership

Ankara: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the Turkish Parliament today, August 15, announcing his decision to head to Gaza with the entire Palestinian leadership and calling for international support to ensure their safe arrival.

In his keynote speech delivered at the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye in Ankara, President Abbas, who was joined by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, urged world leaders and the United Nations Secretary-General to visit Gaza as well.

According to Palestine's news agency (WAFA), Abbas stated that after visiting Gaza, he plans to go to Jerusalem. He said "the real objective of Israel's genocide in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, is to eradicate the Palestinian presence from their homeland and forcibly displace them." He declared that such actions "would never succeed, no matter how persistent the efforts."

He reiterated the Palestinian people's adherence to their full rights despite facing occupation and in the absence of international justice, and their adherence to their land, homeland, holy sites and established national rights, praising the international positions rejecting the Israeli displacement plans and fully in line with the Palestinian positions, supporting them in all forums, and the international consensus opposing these plans that violate international law.

The Palestinian president also expressed his surprise at the silence of the international community in the face of the daily massacres committed by the occupation in shelters, including the massacre of the "Al-Tabi'een" school, which claimed the lives of more than a hundred martyrs.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's visit to Turkiye comes after another visit to Russia, during which efforts to cease fire in the Gaza Strip were discussed.