Mckool Smith Secures PTAB Victory For Parus Holdings Against Google

McKool Smith secured a significant victory on behalf of Parus Holdings in an inter partes review dispute filed by before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). After hearing arguments on both sides, the Board issued a final written decision rejecting Google's arguments and finding Parus' claims of U.S. Patent No. 6,721,705 patentable. The current victory follows prior wins in which the Board denied Google's requests to review the claims of Parus' U.S. Patents Nos. 7,386,455 and 7,516,190.

The '705 patent is related to innovative voice processing systems capable of capturing voice commands and accessing requested information on the Internet. The pioneering technology was developed by Parus' Chief Scientist Alex Kurganov. The '705 patent, along with the '455 and '190 patents, have also been asserted in district court litigation.

The McKool Smith team includes firm Principals Scott Hejny , James Quigley , and Charles Fowler , and Patent Agent Mike Wustrau .

The case is Google LLC v. Parus Holdings, Inc., IPR2022-00279

Parus Holdings has a twenty-five year history of developing and offering innovative voice-driven products to help businesses of all sizes streamline and simplify their communications. Parus is a pioneer in its field, and its systems have received numerous industry accolades, including preeminent awards in the CRM, call center, and teleservice fields. Parus continues to invest in advancing its technology today.

