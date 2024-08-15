Grassroots Candidate Mark Rice Surges Ahead In Latest Poll For Illinois' 8Th Congressional District Seat

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mark Rice, for Congress, IL-8

Over 500 Volunteers Propel Rice Campaign, Gaining Momentum Against Long-Time Incumbent Raja Krishnamoorthi

- Mark RiceCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Republican candidate Mark Rice has emerged as a strong contender in the race for the 8th Congressional District, leading Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi in a recent poll published by Steadfast . The poll, which surveyed 1,000 likely voters, shows Rice in the lead with 47.99% of the vote vs 45.16% for Krishnamoorthi, highlighting the growing support for Rice.The Rice campaign, energized by a dedicated team of over 500 volunteers, and over 100 endorsements is making significant strides as it resonates with voters eager for change."Our campaign is connecting with voters who are ready for new leadership," said Mark Rice. "The unprecedented support we're receiving from the community and the tireless efforts of our volunteers are helping us reach every corner of the district."This surge in support reflects a growing desire among voters for fresh leadership and a break from the status quo. The Rice campaign has been actively engaging with constituents, addressing their concerns, and presenting a clear vision for the future of the district. Mark Rice is committed to bringing fresh leadership to the 8th Congressional District, with a focus on transparency, accountability, and common-sense solutions. Key priorities include strengthening border security, revitalizing the middle class, and ending government waste and corruption.The campaign is dedicated to serving the needs of the district's diverse population. For a full list of endorsements visit

