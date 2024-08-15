Niemopen Biometrics Virtual Town Hall Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The NIEMOpen Biometrics Subcommittee Executive Committee (NBSEC) is hosting a Virtual Biometrics Town Hall Event on August 29, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM EST. This event aims to bring together the Biometric Community, providing a platform to discuss the latest updates and gather community input.The agenda includes:.Updates from the NIEMOpen Biometrics Subcommittee Executive Committee: Consisting of the Department of Homeland Security Office of Biometric Identity Management (DHS OBIM), the Department of Defense Forensic Biometric Agency (DOD DFBA), the Department of Justice Criminal Justice Information Services Federal Bureau of Investigation (DOJ CJIS FBI), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)..A presentation on the Forensic Electronic Data Interchange Specification: Delivered by the DFBA, highlighting the progress in this area..A speech by Dr. James Wayman: Focusing on "What Biometric Testing Doesn't Tell Us.".NIST Updates: Progress and new developments from the National Institute of Standards and Technology Update..Discussion on NIEM Transition to OASIS NIEMOpen: Provided by Ms. Katherine Escobar, current chair of the NIEMOpen Project Governing Board.This town hall provides an occasion to gain insights from the NIEMOpen Biometrics Subcommittee Executive Committee, while strengthening relationships within the biometrics community. At the same time, participation creates opportunities to explore collaboration on future projects.If you are interested in participating in the biometrics community, joining the member list, attending the town hall, or providing feedback on the existing NIEM Biometrics data model, send an email to ....

