New Regulations Of Car Sales In Indiana: Electronic Deal Jackets Clarified

New Regulations of Car Sales in Indiana

The Automobile Dealers Association of Indiana and DSN signed a memorandum clarifying misstatements of rumors and actual law regarding the electronic deals.

- Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dealer Services (“DSN”) and the Automobile Dealers Association of Indiana (“ADAI”) gathered information about the discrepancies in the legislation and rumors circulating in the state about the transition to a digital format. They brought the information to the government's attention and signed a memorandum outlining the position and principles of action of the organizations mentioned above.

DSN and ADAI issued an Advisory Memorandum , forming a basis for defending the interests of all parties. The Memorandum clarifies that the Division does not grant formal approval to specific providers. The dealer may use any electronic archival services but must provide access to information - electronically or via mail - to the Auto Dealer Services Division upon request. Currently, dealers don't have to keep their records solely in electronic form. The Division maintains its flexibility in working with dealers on all audits and examinations. The provision of SECTION 7 of Senate Enrolled Act 222 is intended to ensure that the Division's legal power stays strong as they get ready to start using electronic titles.

All participants agree that informing buyers, service centers, and dealers that electronic deal jackets are not mandatory in 2024 is crucial for supporting the most transparent car buying experience. Victor Figlin, the GM at the Indy Auto Man Indianapolis used car dealership and a member of ADAI, represented the position of IAM and many other Indiana dealers at the signing of the Advisory Memorandum.“I believe it's great that we made this step, and all this didn't remain at the level of talk and rumors but was transformed into an official document,” Victor said.

Most industry insiders believe that E-contracting represents the future of automotive retail, but the intricate nature of auto deals presents challenges that must be addressed. First, car deals can be intricate and occasionally chaotic. Each transaction involves numerous vendors, systems, and unique factors contributing to its complexity. Second, many Indiana customers today still prefer using paper documents. Even throughout the pandemic, only a small percentage of buyers were willing to complete a deal entirely online.

Dealers and DNS representatives are working to find the best ways to integrate electronic archival of deal jackets, control costs, and streamline the process. A seamless, securely protected digital experience has not yet become an industry standard. However, all the participants strive to develop support for the interests of private clients, dealers, associations, and DNS to achieve transparent relations in the auto market.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is an Indianapolis used car dealership heading towards innovation and continuous development. The dealer offers 300+ used vehicles, including SUVs, pickups, work trucks and vans. IAM provides an array of car maintenance and repair services, along with convenient trade-in and advantageous financing deals.

Among the key priorities for the company are transparency, customer satisfaction, and support for the implementation of innovations in the transportation industry.

