Systemdomain, Inc Partnering With Kitecyber, A Leading Provider Of Endpoint Based SSE Security Solution

SystemDomain, Inc has enhanced its Security product portfolioby partnering with Kitecyber, a leading provider of Endpoint Based SSE security solution.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SystemDomain , Inc, a leading global information technology, consulting services company, today announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with Kite Cyber a leader in AI Powered endpoint protection technologies.“SystemDomain now offers its customers a complete to secure servers and endpoints for its clients with state-of-the-art solutions offered by Kite Cyber for Applications, Infrastructure, Data, and Identity,” said Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain, Inc.“This will enhance SystemDomain's product portfolio in our Cyber Security business unit".“Kitecyber works with service providers to support customers with a hyper-converged endpoint management, security and compliance solution with SWG, VPN, DLP and many other capabilities for comprehensive protection” said Ajay Gulati, CEO at Kitecyber. Kitecyber will leverage SystemDomain's client portfolio and leading IT professional services capability in Cyber Security and Risk Management to implement and integrate its portfolio of products across various industry segments.SystemDomain had been ranked as:●Rank #2321 for 2024 by INC 5000 as America's Fastest Growing Private Companies●Rank #111 by Financial Times as The America's Fastest Growing Companies 2024●The Fast 100 Enterprise for 2024 and 2023 by US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce●Rank #62 for 2023 by INC 5000 in Midwest Region as Fastest Growing Private Companies●Rank #1354 for 2023 by INC 5000 as America's Fastest Growing Private Companies●The Fast 50 Award by NMSDC 2022●Gold Award as fastest growing Cyber Security Firm: Cyber Security Excellence Award for 2018●Top 20 Most promising Cyber Security Solution Provider 2017' by“Silicon India”●OMNIKAL's OMNI500 Top Businesses for 2017.About SYSTEMDOMAIN, INC.SystemDomain is global information technology and consulting services company based in Chicago, IL with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital, Cloud, Data Analytics and Professional Services (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database, Network Management, ERP, CRM, Cloud and Digital Transformation). SystemDomain strives to connect with their customers, clients, and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions to leverage critical trends such as big data & analytics, social business and security. SDI has offshore software development and support centers for clients who are interested in cost-effective and reliable services. World's leading software companies had signed partnership with SystemDomain to integrate and implement their solutions across various industries.For more information, please visitAbout KitecyberKitecyber is a leader in endpoint protection technologies, with a hyper-converged security offering that covers endpoint management, security, compliance, VPN and DLP capabilities. Kitecyber is founded by serial entrepreneurs from VMware, Apple, Cisco Systems, Nimble Storage and Juniper Networks. Our team is backed by years of experience in AI, Cloud, Network and Blockchain security software with a low footprint and high performance. Leveraging our insights from our past experiences, changes in the latest hardware and GPU capabilities, we are able to build an endpoint based SSE solution that was not possible before. Many industry veterans and thought leaders in security, embedded systems and machine learning are working with us to perfect our approach. vulnerabilities.Contacts:Ajay GulatiKitecyberT: +1650-880-6215E: ...

