In Argentina, Inflation Has Approached 90% Since The Beginning Of Year
8/15/2024 3:13:42 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
In Argentina, since the beginning of the year, accumulated
inflation has amounted to almost 90%, Azernews
reports.
"The overall level of the consumer price index increased by 4%
in July 2024, and by 87% since the beginning of the year. Compared
to the same month last year, the growth was 263.4%," the report
says.
According to the data, prices in the restaurant and hotel
sectors rose the most in July (+6.5%), followed by alcoholic
beverages and tobacco (+6.1%), utilities (+6%), the cost of which
in June already increased by 14.3% compared with May, food prices
increased by 3.2%.
Argentina has been among the countries with the highest
inflation for several years. By the end of 2023, the price increase
was 211.4%, 2022 - 94.8%, 2021 - 50.9%. Price growth accelerated
significantly after the election of Javier Miley as President on
November 19. One of the first measures of his government was to
raise the official exchange rate of the American currency from 366
to 800 pesos for 1 dollar.
