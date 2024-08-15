Ministries Hopeful To Raise Well-Equipped Exporters Due To Signed Protocol

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 'Export Academy Cooperation Protocol' was prepared between
the Ministry of Trade and the Council of Higher Education (YÖK).
Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat and YÖK President Erol Özvar attended
the signing ceremony of the protocol held at the Ministry of
Trade.
Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Bolat said that the Export
Academy will train well-equipped exporters who are competent in all
aspects of export through a strong team of experts from our
Ministry of Trade, prominent sector representatives, and
distinguished faculty members from our partner universities."
Minister Bolat emphasized that the protocol will significantly
advance the education and information of exporters. He said that
the cooperation between universities and the business world is a
cornerstone of modern economic development.
"In the Export Academy, which will enrich and diversify our
foreign trade narrative and contribute to a skilled workforce, we
will train proficient exporters with a team of experts from our
Ministry of Trade, renowned sector representatives, and esteemed
faculty members from our partner universities. Under this protocol,
we will collaborate with Continuous Education Centers at
universities in cities known for their export activities. These
collaborations will leverage academic knowledge in the dynamic
field of export, where up-to-date information is crucial.
Additionally, through seminars that create networking environments,
leading export managers will share their experiences with
participants, providing our graduates with valuable insights into
the business world."
Minister Bolat also mentioned that the Export Academy's
education programs will cater to a broad audience.
He stated that all processes of foreign trade will be explained
practically in the Export Academy, and participants will master all
aspects of foreign trade by the end of their training.
"The curriculum will be carefully crafted by our Academic
Advisory Board, which includes representatives from the Ministry of
Trade, the Council of Higher Education, cooperating universities,
sector organizations, and export-related professional and
non-governmental organizations, based on modern business
techniques. We are designing the Export Academy with a modular
approach to appeal to a wide range of individuals, from foreign
trade experts seeking self-improvement to students, entrepreneurs
aiming to enter international markets, and professionals looking to
build a career in foreign trade. We hope the Export Academy will
produce graduates who enhance their companies with the knowledge
and skills gained in every export stage, from market analysis to
customer acquisition, logistics to customs clearance, and financing
to branding. We are also working to facilitate internship
opportunities in the private sector for Export Academy
graduates."
YÖK President Erol Özvar also spoke at the ceremony.
He highlighted the importance of having well-educated and
innovative new generations to succeed in global competition. Özvar
said that success in global trade competition requires new
generations who are well-educated, field experts, innovative
thinkers, environmentally conscious, productive, and capable of
following global trends. Building bridges between universities and
sectors, preparing youth for this competitive landscape, and
equipping graduates and employees with the necessary skills and
competencies are our priorities. The establishment of the Export
Academy will be a significant outcome of this protocol. The
academy's advisory board will include members selected by the
Ministry of Trade and the Council of Higher Education, along with
expert academics and experienced individuals from sectors,
professions, and civil society organizations involved in
export-related activities."
Following the speeches, Minister Bolat and YÖK President Özvar
signed the protocol between the two institutions.
MENAFN15082024000195011045ID1108560161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.