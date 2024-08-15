Ministries Hopeful To Raise Well-Equipped Exporters Due To Signed Protocol

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 'Export Academy Cooperation Protocol' was prepared between the of Trade and the Council of Higher Education (YÖK). Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat and YÖK President Erol Özvar attended the signing ceremony of the protocol held at the Ministry of Trade.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bolat said that the Export Academy will train well-equipped exporters who are competent in all aspects of export through a strong team of experts from our Ministry of Trade, prominent sector representatives, and distinguished faculty members from our partner universities."

Minister Bolat emphasized that the protocol will significantly advance the education and information of exporters. He said that the cooperation between universities and the business world is a cornerstone of modern economic development.

"In the Export Academy, which will enrich and diversify our foreign trade narrative and contribute to a skilled workforce, we will train proficient exporters with a team of experts from our Ministry of Trade, renowned sector representatives, and esteemed faculty members from our partner universities. Under this protocol, we will collaborate with Continuous Education Centers at universities in cities known for their export activities. These collaborations will leverage academic knowledge in the dynamic field of export, where up-to-date information is crucial. Additionally, through seminars that create networking environments, leading export managers will share their experiences with participants, providing our graduates with valuable insights into the business world."

Minister Bolat also mentioned that the Export Academy's education programs will cater to a broad audience.

He stated that all processes of foreign trade will be explained practically in the Export Academy, and participants will master all aspects of foreign trade by the end of their training.

"The curriculum will be carefully crafted by our Academic Advisory Board, which includes representatives from the Ministry of Trade, the Council of Higher Education, cooperating universities, sector organizations, and export-related professional and non-governmental organizations, based on modern business techniques. We are designing the Export Academy with a modular approach to appeal to a wide range of individuals, from foreign trade experts seeking self-improvement to students, entrepreneurs aiming to enter international markets, and professionals looking to build a career in foreign trade. We hope the Export Academy will produce graduates who enhance their companies with the knowledge and skills gained in every export stage, from market analysis to customer acquisition, logistics to customs clearance, and financing to branding. We are also working to facilitate internship opportunities in the private sector for Export Academy graduates."

YÖK President Erol Özvar also spoke at the ceremony.

He highlighted the importance of having well-educated and innovative new generations to succeed in global competition. Özvar said that success in global trade competition requires new generations who are well-educated, field experts, innovative thinkers, environmentally conscious, productive, and capable of following global trends. Building bridges between universities and sectors, preparing youth for this competitive landscape, and equipping graduates and employees with the necessary skills and competencies are our priorities. The establishment of the Export Academy will be a significant outcome of this protocol. The academy's advisory board will include members selected by the Ministry of Trade and the Council of Higher Education, along with expert academics and experienced individuals from sectors, professions, and civil society organizations involved in export-related activities."

Following the speeches, Minister Bolat and YÖK President Özvar signed the protocol between the two institutions.