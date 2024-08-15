Cisco Cut 7 Percent Of Employees Worldwide
8/15/2024 3:13:42 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Cisco, an American telecommunications equipment manufacturer,
announced a 7 percent reduction in staff numbers to focus on
fast-growing areas such as artificial intelligence and
cybersecurity, Azernews reports.
Cisco is now working to reduce its dependence on its huge
network equipment manufacturing business, which has experienced
difficulties due to disruptions in the supply chain and slowing
demand after the pandemic. In February, the company said it would
cut 5 percent of its global workforce or more than 4,000 jobs.
According to Michael Ashley Shulman, chief investment officer at
Running Point Capital, the layoffs will allow Cisco to maintain its
focus on growth areas such as software, services, AI and
cybersecurity, while balancing its financial obligations and
reducing the percentage of hardware in its product range.
The company's shares rose 5 percent in extended trading after it
forecast upbeat earnings for the current quarter. "We have
completed stock digestion, and are now returning to a more
normalized demand environment," CEO Chuck Robbins said during a
phone call to analysts.
It is emphasized that according to LSEG data, the company
expects revenue in the first quarter in the range of $ 13.65
billion to $ 13.85 billion, which is higher than the average
analyst expectation of $ 13.71 billion.
