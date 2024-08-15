Parliament Adopts Unanimously Bulgarian News Agency's Annual Report For 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By News Centre
Parliament adopted unanimously and without debate the Bulgarian
News Agency's (BTA) annual report for 2023.
Azernews reports, citing BTA that a total of 127
MPs voted in favour. Of these, 48 MPs are from GERB-UDF, 22 from
Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, 35 from Vazrazhdane, two
from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, four from BSP for
Bulgaria, 14 from There Is Such a People and two independent
MPs.
On 1 August, the Parliamentary Culture and media Committee
adopted the BTA report, which was presented by BTA Director General
Kiril Valchev.
The reports on the Agency's activities were submitted as
required by Article 16 of the Bulgarian News Agency Act. They
contain information about the Agency's activities, the role of the
media market, international contacts, the financial situation, the
functioning of the National Press Club and the network of BTA
regional press clubs, notes the Parliamentary Culture and Media
Committee's report.
By law, BTA is the only official source of information from
Bulgaria and the world for state institutions. The Agency provides
them with a package of information services free of charge, the
Parliamentary Committee noted.
During the reporting period, the use of information from BTA has
increased tremendously, the Culture and Media Committee report
states. The media outlet also saw a threefold increase in social
media followers. In order to ensure freedom from dependencies, BTA
does not publish paid announcements and has no advertising on its
website or in national press clubs, allowing advertising and
sponsorship only in print publications and at events it organizes.
BTA accepts additional funding only from organizations of which
Bulgaria is a member, such as the European Union, NATO, the UN,
UNESCO, etc. In 2023. BTA has created eight new ad hoc thematic
columns, which the Agency is continuously updating. BTA's goal is
to be a bridge between all Bulgarians around the world. The Agency
continues to participate in various formats, including the National
Assembly, in the search for ways to support Bulgarian media abroad
through its expertise.
"In 2021, when the National Assembly elected me in January, I
presented a programme that I developed into a strategic plan called
'The Future of BTA' within the first year of my term in office,
aiming at five strategic goals. Therefore, in the plan itself, the
programme, and the annual reports, I present the specific steps
taken to pursue these five goals," Valchev said last week while
presenting BTA's report in front of the Parliamentary Culture and
Media Committee.
MENAFN15082024000195011045ID1108560157
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.