U.S. And French Navies Conducted Joint Exercises In Philippine Sea
Date
8/15/2024 3:13:41 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The naval forces of the United States and France conducted
bilateral exercises in the waters of the Philippine Sea on August
13, Azernews reports.
"The Seventh Fleet [of the US Navy] regularly takes steps to
strengthen interoperability with allies and partners in the
Indo-Pacific region, which was done this week during a bilateral
operation with our long-time allies, the French Navy," Fred Kacher,
Commander of the Seventh Fleet of the US Navy, is quoted as
saying.
According to him, the joint work "strengthens the potential of
the Navy" and increases their ability to contain regional
conflicts.
The American Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105)
and the French Aquitaine-class frigate FS Bretagne (D655) took part
in the military maneuvers. During the events, the ships carried out
joint maneuvering, combined communication and simulated refueling
at sea.
MENAFN15082024000195011045ID1108560155
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.