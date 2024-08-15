عربي


U.S. And French Navies Conducted Joint Exercises In Philippine Sea

8/15/2024 3:13:41 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The naval forces of the United States and France conducted bilateral exercises in the waters of the Philippine Sea on August 13, Azernews reports.

"The Seventh Fleet [of the US Navy] regularly takes steps to strengthen interoperability with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region, which was done this week during a bilateral operation with our long-time allies, the French Navy," Fred Kacher, Commander of the Seventh Fleet of the US Navy, is quoted as saying.

According to him, the joint work "strengthens the potential of the Navy" and increases their ability to contain regional conflicts.

The American Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) and the French Aquitaine-class frigate FS Bretagne (D655) took part in the military maneuvers. During the events, the ships carried out joint maneuvering, combined communication and simulated refueling at sea.

