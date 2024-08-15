Masters Of Fake News: Armenian Media In Action

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Armenia, as a country, is not on par with Azerbaijan on the battlefield. The 44-day Garabagh War of 2020 reaffirmed this fact to the world. Another issue that was confirmed is that Armenia's accusations and threats are baseless claims made from behind a screen. During the war, officials from Armenia's of Defense spread false information about the number of casualties in the Azerbaijani Army, aiming to somewhat reduce the panic and chaos prevalent among the Armenian population and military.

Even after the war ended and peace negotiations began, Armenian media continued to accuse Azerbaijan with fake news. In March of this year, Armenian Telegram channels spread information alleging that Azerbaijan was sending military supplies to Ukraine. It seemed that the Armenian side, whose relations with Russia had deteriorated, was trying to drag Azerbaijan into the same situation, claiming that Azerbaijan was also involved in the Ukraine-Russia war.

It should be noted that Armenian media resources continue to publish false news about the alleged use of Azerbaijani territory for military purposes against a third state. Interestingly, Armenian media is trying to create animosity between Azerbaijan and the countries with which Yerevan's relations have worsened.

Yesterday, an Armenian website claimed that Azerbaijan was interfering in the Israel-Palestine conflict and even sending weapons to Israel, allegedly as a means of intimidating Iran.

To know Yerevan's official stance regarding the activities of such websites would be interesting. Since peace negotiations were relevant in the region just three months ago, the purpose of provoking Azerbaijan with such accusations remains unclear. Regarding the Israel-Palestine-Iran issue, Azerbaijan's position is crystal clear. Baku prioritizes the development of relations with all countries. Azerbaijan recognizes Palestine as a state and supports the peaceful resolution of the conflict. Furthermore, cooperation with Israel is also of special importance to Azerbaijan. No third country, especially the hypocritical Armenian government, has the right to question Azerbaijan on this issue. Trying to tarnish Baku's image with such false news is merely a reflection of Armenia's desperate situation.

It is important to note that by taking steps that undermine the peace process, instigating provocations at the border, and attempting to draw attention with baseless accusations in the media, Yerevan will not achieve any progress. Currently, as a result of its misguided policies, the Pashinyan administration is receiving small bribes from the West and is becoming a puppet of foreign influences in the region. Given that Armenian media once portrayed children injured in an earthquake as victims of the Garabagh war, it would be unrealistic to expect them to adopt a responsible news policy now. However, spreading such extreme lies, and trying to stir up regional tensions without any evidence, is a bold move even for the cowardly Armenian government. It is clear that, as in politics, military, and other areas, Armenia is also carrying out the orders of foreign influences in the media sphere.

It seems that the defeat in the Garabagh war was not enough for Yerevan to understand its mistakes and make the right decisions. The Armenian media is still trying to provoke Azerbaijan by spreading false information and claiming that Azerbaijan is influencing the tense relations between Israel and Iran. However, it is unclear what Armenia hopes to achieve with this.

Sometimes, while carrying out orders from the West, the Armenian government forgets which region it exists in. While Azerbaijan is working for peace and security in the South Caucasus, Yerevan is still attempting provocations, whether in the media, diplomacy or on the battlefield. However, it should not be forgotten that any conflict in this region will affect all the countries without bypassing the instigator.