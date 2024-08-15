Masters Of Fake News: Armenian Media In Action

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Armenia, as a country, is not on par with Azerbaijan on the
battlefield. The 44-day Garabagh War of 2020 reaffirmed this fact
to the world. Another issue that was confirmed is that Armenia's
accusations and threats are baseless claims made from behind a
screen. During the war, officials from Armenia's Ministry of
Defense spread false information about the number of casualties in
the Azerbaijani Army, aiming to somewhat reduce the panic and chaos
prevalent among the Armenian population and military.
Even after the war ended and peace negotiations began, Armenian
media continued to accuse Azerbaijan with fake news. In March of
this year, Armenian Telegram channels spread information alleging
that Azerbaijan was sending military supplies to Ukraine. It seemed
that the Armenian side, whose relations with Russia had
deteriorated, was trying to drag Azerbaijan into the same
situation, claiming that Azerbaijan was also involved in the
Ukraine-Russia war.
It should be noted that Armenian media resources continue to
publish false news about the alleged use of Azerbaijani territory
for military purposes against a third state. Interestingly,
Armenian media is trying to create animosity between Azerbaijan and
the countries with which Yerevan's relations have worsened.
Yesterday, an Armenian website claimed that Azerbaijan was
interfering in the Israel-Palestine conflict and even sending
weapons to Israel, allegedly as a means of intimidating Iran.
To know Yerevan's official stance regarding the activities of
such websites would be interesting. Since peace negotiations were
relevant in the region just three months ago, the purpose of
provoking Azerbaijan with such accusations remains unclear.
Regarding the Israel-Palestine-Iran issue, Azerbaijan's position is
crystal clear. Baku prioritizes the development of relations with
all countries. Azerbaijan recognizes Palestine as a state and
supports the peaceful resolution of the conflict. Furthermore,
cooperation with Israel is also of special importance to
Azerbaijan. No third country, especially the hypocritical Armenian
government, has the right to question Azerbaijan on this issue.
Trying to tarnish Baku's image with such false news is merely a
reflection of Armenia's desperate situation.
It is important to note that by taking steps that undermine the
peace process, instigating provocations at the border, and
attempting to draw attention with baseless accusations in the
media, Yerevan will not achieve any progress. Currently, as a
result of its misguided policies, the Pashinyan administration is
receiving small bribes from the West and is becoming a puppet of
foreign influences in the region. Given that Armenian media once
portrayed children injured in an earthquake as victims of the
Garabagh war, it would be unrealistic to expect them to adopt a
responsible news policy now. However, spreading such extreme lies,
and trying to stir up regional tensions without any evidence, is a
bold move even for the cowardly Armenian government. It is clear
that, as in politics, military, and other areas, Armenia is also
carrying out the orders of foreign influences in the media
sphere.
It seems that the defeat in the Garabagh war was not enough for
Yerevan to understand its mistakes and make the right decisions.
The Armenian media is still trying to provoke Azerbaijan by
spreading false information and claiming that Azerbaijan is
influencing the tense relations between Israel and Iran. However,
it is unclear what Armenia hopes to achieve with this.
Sometimes, while carrying out orders from the West, the Armenian
government forgets which region it exists in. While Azerbaijan is
working for peace and security in the South Caucasus, Yerevan is
still attempting provocations, whether in the media, diplomacy or
on the battlefield. However, it should not be forgotten that any
conflict in this region will affect all the countries without
bypassing the instigator.
