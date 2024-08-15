Gold-Silver Miner Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) Makes TSX Top Percentage Gainer List

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas, including reports on trading for Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA )

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

The stock makes the TSX top percentage gainer list today, trading at 11.03, gaining $1.91, up 20.94%, with a day's high of $11.36. The stock is trading at #8.05, up $1.43, gaining 21.60% on the NASDAQ on over 1 Million shares at the time of this report,

The most recent news from the company was August 9th when it announced its unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024 were filed.

Perpetua Resources' vision is to provide the U.S. with a domestic source of the critical mineral antimony, develop one of the largest and highest-grade open pit gold mines in the country and restore an abandoned brownfield site. Perpetua Resources is focused on advancing the permitting for the Stibnite Gold Project ("Stibnite Gold Project" or "Project") through the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") process and construction readiness for the Project.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Zero lost time incidents or reportable environmental spills.

Awarded additional funding of $34.4 million through modified Technology Investment Agreement ("TIA") under Title III of the Defense Production Act ("DPA").

Received indication for up to $1.8 billion financing from Export-Import Bank of the United States for the Stibnite Gold Project.

Published 2023 Sustainability Report, the Company's eleventh annual sustainability report.

"Perpetua Resources' progress in the second quarter of 2024 to advance the permitting and construction readiness for the Stibnite Gold Project was further complemented by the $1.8 billion letter of interest we received from the Export-Import Bank of the United States in April," said Jon Cherry, President and CEO of Perpetua Resources. "Stibnite is a world-class gold project with a strategic and valuable by-product in antimony, and we look forward to building on our momentum. We are excited about the important milestones ahead and continuing to unlock value for our stakeholders."

Recent news

Research more mining stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

Check out the Exploring Mining Podcast at Investorideas to hear great thought leaders

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is a paid featured mining stock on Investorideas, Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.