Two Killed In Russians Glide Bomb Attack On Enterprise In Kharkiv Region
Date
8/15/2024 3:13:25 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have hit a civilian enterprise in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, with glide bombs, killing two civilians and injuring one.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
Read also:
Six wounded, including child, in glide bomb attack on Zolochiv
"At about 15:30, the occupiers hit a civilian enterprise in the Kupiansk district with guided aerial bombs. Unfortunately, two civilians were killed. According to preliminary reports, one more employee of the enterprise was injured," the post reads.
Emergency services are working at the scene of the strikes.
MENAFN15082024000193011044ID1108560140
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.