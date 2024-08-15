Two Killed In Russians Glide Bomb Attack On Enterprise In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian have hit a civilian enterprise in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, with glide bombs, killing two civilians and injuring one.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

Six wounded, including child, in glide bomb attack on Zolochiv

"At about 15:30, the occupiers hit a civilian enterprise in the Kupiansk district with guided aerial bombs. Unfortunately, two civilians were killed. According to preliminary reports, one more employee of the enterprise was injured," the post reads.

Emergency services are working at the scene of the strikes.