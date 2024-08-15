One Killed, Three Injured In Russian Strikes On Donetsk Region
Date
8/15/2024 3:13:23 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and three others were injured in the Donetsk region on August 15 after Russian forces shelled the Kostiantynivka community and the Pokrovsk district.
Donetsk Region Governor Vadym Filashkin said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"One person was killed and three were wounded in today's shelling of the Donetsk region," he wrote.
Filashkin said that the Russians had killed a 37-year-old man in Mykolaivka, Kostiantynivka community, by targeting his house with artillery.
Three people were injured in a Russian strike on a gas station in the Pokrovsk district. All the wounded were taken to the hospital.
On August 14, the Russians killed two civilians in the Donetsk region.
Illustration photo
MENAFN15082024000193011044ID1108560134
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.