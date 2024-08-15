Zelensky Proposes Parliament Ratify Rome Statute

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has registered in the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and its amendments.

The respective bill entitled "On the Introduction of Amendments to the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes of Ukraine in Connection with the Ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and its Amendments" (No. 11484) has been published on the parliament's website , Ukrinform reports.