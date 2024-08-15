Ukraine Attracts Almost $99B In External Financing Since Feb 2022

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Finance has attracted almost $99 billion in budget support from international partners since the beginning of the full-scale war.

That is according to the ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"Since February 24, 2022, direct budget support from donor countries and international organizations has reached about $98.7 billion," the statement said.

The Ukrainian Finance Ministry recalled that these funds had been used to cover the social, humanitarian and other priority non-military expenditures of the state budget.

In particular, the funding is being used to pay pensions, social benefits, salaries of doctors, teachers and civil servants.

The largest donor is the World Bank, as Ukraine received almost $40 billion through its mechanisms, the ministry said. A significant part of these funds was provided by the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom.

The European Union provided $38 billion in total budget support. The International Monetary Fund ($10.2 billion) and the Canadian government (over $5 billion) also made a significant contribution.