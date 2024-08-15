(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Fourth Paradigm Announces 2024 Interim Results - Revenue Increases 27.1% YoY : Twin Engines Build New Momentum for Extensive AI Application

- Prospect of Profitability is Bright : Innovative Model Drives Explosive Business Growth





Financial Highlights:

In the first half of 2024, the total revenue amounted to RMB1,867 million, representing a year-on-year growth of 27.1%



The revenue of the 4ParadigmSage AI (the“Sage AI Platform”) business grew by 65.4% year on year to RMB1,251 million, accounting for 67.0% of the total revenue



The SHIFT Intelligent Solutions business recorded revenue of RMB453 million, accounting for 24.3% of the total revenue



The revenue of the 4ParadigmSageGPT AIGS Services segment amounted to RMB163 million, accounting for 8.7% of the total revenue

-- In the first half of 2024, gross profit amounted to RMB790 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 12.1% and a gross profit margin of 42.3%

In the first half of 2024, the total R&D expenses further increased to RMB850 million, with a R&D expense ratio of 45.5%

In the first half of 2024, the adjusted net loss narrowed by 4.0% year-on-year, and the adjusted net loss margin decreased to 9.0% year-on-year

Operation Highlights:

In the first half of 2024, the Company engaged with 14 industries, serving a total of 185 users, including 86 benchmark users, who contributed an average revenue of RMB11.48 million, representing a 26.9% year-on-year increase

4ParadigmSage : During the Reporting Period, the Company launched the“4ParadigmSage AI Platform 5.0”, positioned as an industry-focused model development and management platform aimed at enhancing the core competitiveness of enterprises; In the“Sage Inside Model”, the Company leveraged the core technology within the Sage AI Platform as an engine to develop intelligent products and solutions tailored to the diverse needs of different industries; leveraging the core capabilities of the“Sage AI Platform”, the Company collaborated with“Paradigm Ecology” partners to efficiently develop more than 30 AI products, covering various scenarios across more than 20 industries as of August 1, 2024, including research, production, supply, sales and services

4Paradigm SHIFT : During the Reporting Period, the Company has launched“Tianshu”, an integrated platform for search, advertising and promotion, Model Hub, a large model hosting platform, and Copilot, a data query, intelligent number query and software operation assistant, and other products

4Paradigm AIGS : During the Reporting Period, the Company continued to iterate and optimize product features, with a greater focus on providing developers with efficient and convenient operation habits and programming experience. At the functional level, the product further optimized the immersive coding experience, allowing developers to directly access the necessary business and technical documentation without leaving the development environment

HONG KONG, Aug 15, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - [15 August 2024, Hong Kong] A leading enterprise AI software company- Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd . (“Fourth Paradigm” or the“Company”, Stock Code: 6682) today announced the consolidated interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (the“Reporting Period”).

In the first half of 2024, Fourth Paradigm recorded robust growth in revenue, riding a clear profitability trajectory. The total revenue amounted to RMB1,867 million, representing a year-on-year growth of 27.1%. The Company's gross profit amounted to RMB790 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 12.1% and a gross profit margin of 42.3%. While maintaining the high level of R&D investment. the Company continued to reduce losses during the Reporting Period, with an adjusted net loss narrowing by 4.0% year-on-year, and the adjusted net loss margin decreasing to 9.0% year-on-year.

In the first half of 2024, Fourth Paradigm remained committed to diversifying its customer base and reinforcing its dominant presence in key industries such as transportation, energy and power, finance and telecommunications. During the Reporting Period, the Company engaged with 14 industries, serving a total of 185 users, including 86 benchmark users, who contributed an average revenue of RMB11.48 million, representing a 26.9% year-on-year increase.

During the Reporting Period, the Company's core business,“4ParadigmSage AI Platform”, maintained strong growth momentum, with revenue reaching RMB1.251 billion, representing a 65.4% year-on-year increase and accounting for 67.0% of the total revenue. In the first half of 2024, attaching equal importance to the extensive application and the expansion of its product ecosystem, this business has supported the extensive application of 4Paradigm's industry-specific large models across 14 industries. Meanwhile, by leveraging AI technology, the business has developed over 30 products for various industries. In the future, the Company will continue to build an AI product ecosystem with top-notch product matrices to drive business growth and bolster the competitiveness of numerous industries.

Two Engines of Industry-specific Large Model + 4ParadigmSage AI Product Ecosystem Drive the Explosive Revenue Growth of Core Business by 65.4% YoY

“Sage Inside” Product Matrix: Expansion of 4Paradigm's Industrial Ecosystem with High-quality AI Product Capabilities

In the first half of 2024, Fourth Paradigm launched multidimensional and multilayered AI products with high-quality output through the“Sage Inside Model” by innovatively“productizing AI technologies” and leveraging the core capabilities of the Sage AI Platform. This move serves to push the boundaries of AI applications and establish 4Paradigm's industrial ecosystem.

By implementing the“Sage Inside Model”, the Company leveraged the core technology within the Sage AI Platform as an engine to develop intelligent products and solutions tailored to the diverse needs of different industries. The“Sage Inside Model” transforms the basic AI capabilities of the Sage AI Platform into a matrix of AI products that are adaptable to various scenarios. These AI products serve as the cornerstone of the“Paradigm Ecology”, supporting ecosystem partners and their products to enhance service quality and efficiency and expanding the application of AI technology to empower numerous industries.

In the first half of 2024, drawing on the core capabilities of the Sage AI Platformï1⁄4ŒFourth Paradigm collaborated with“Paradigm Ecology” partners to efficiently develop more than 30 AI products. As of August 1, 2024, the Company covered various scenarios across more than 20 industries, including research, production, supply, sales and services. These products encompass various AI technology areas such as large-model speech synthesis, physical simulation, multimodal generation, AutoML visual inspection, search, advertising and promotion. The AI products the Company has launched (including the AI Digital Human Video Synthesis Platform, vGPU Resource Pooling, 5G Video Marketing, AI Quality Inspection System, and 3D Scanning and Modeling Equipment) have been deployed across various scenarios within enterprise customers

Industry-specific Large Models Extensive Application Across 14 Industries

Over the past decade, the Sage AI Platform has evolved from version 1.0 to 5.0. The“4ParadigmSage AI Platform 5.0”, which was launched this year, is positioned as an industry-focused model development and management platform aimed at enhancing the core competitiveness of enterprises. The platform supports the integration of various types of enterprise data and offers accessible modeling tools for large model training and fine-tuning, an innovative scientist service system, North Star strategy management platform, large model hosting platform, mainstream computing power adaptation and optimization capabilities, thereby enabling end-to-end construction, deployment and management of industry-specific large models.

In the first half of 2024, leveraging the capabilities of the“4ParadigmSage AI Platform 5.0”, Fourth Paradigm efficiently built industry-specific large models for various applications including academic translation, health management, water and electricity management, water conservancy, 3D auxiliary design, supply chain and fluid dynamics across 14 major industries, including transportation, data centers, finance, energy and power, telecommunications, information technology, smart manufacturing and retail sectors. The platform efficiently empowered enterprises in their multi-scenario and high-value digital transformation, and steadily advancing the large-scale application of AI technology across various industries.

In the future, with the continuous improvement of 4ParadigmSage, Fourth Paradigm will continue to deeply explore the high-value application scenarios of the industry-specific large models in the field of enterprise services, and accelerate the landing process of the artificial intelligence industry through extensive application and expansion of product capabilities.

In terms of Strategic Outlooks, Dr. Dai Wenyuan, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd. said,“Founded nearly 10 years ago, Fourth Paradigm adheres to innovation-driven development and is committed to leveraging the '4Paradigm' technology theory to empower numerous industries and advance the evolution of AI technology. During the Reporting Period, we focused on driving the diverse applications of AI technology through innovation and transforming AI technology into productized solutions. In the first half of the year, we efficiently developed more than 30 AI products for various industries.

'Drawing on the core capabilities of the Sage AI Platform, we collaborated with our 'Paradigm Ecology' partners, our products have been deployed across more than 20 industries as of August 1, 2024, covering various scenarios such as research, production, supply, sales and services. We are building a robust AI industry ecosystem with high-quality products. In the future, we will continue supporting technical innovation, developing high-quality product matrices, and fostering an AI product ecosystem, so as to diversify and improve the efficiency and core competitiveness of AI applications across numerous industries while driving business growth."

