Neighbors, Friends And Organizations Join In A Greenwood End-Of-Summer Cleanup

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Clearwater, FL - Residents and a host of organizations (A Spiritual Change, Bible Church of God, St. James AME, Church of Scientology and more) will join together in a coordinated end-of-summer cleanup of the Greenwood neighborhood from 9:30am to 12noon on Saturday August 17th, 2024.



"If we work together and adopt our community now, we will create a better tomorrow for all," said Rev. Jonathan Wade, owner of A Spiritual Change Empowerment Center, 1402 N Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Clearwater, location of the cleanup's kickoff.



Rev. Wade also said everyone who comes out for the cleanup will not only enjoy the great feeling of doing something to improve the neighborhood but will also enjoy refreshments and be awarded for their efforts.



For more information, call Rev. Jonathan Wade 727-560-4382.

