Power Rogers Attorneys Named The Best Lawyers In America, Ones To Watch, And The Lawyer Of The Year
Date
8/15/2024 3:05:35 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Each year, one attorney is named the "Lawyer of the Year®" for each specialty and location. Power Rogers is proud to announce that our partner Joseph Balesteri has been selected as Chicago's "Lawyer of the Year®" in the plaintiff-side personal injury litigation category.
Joseph Balesteri
has garnered attention for his work in the personal injury and medical malpractice arena, winning over $800 million in recoveries for his clients. Our founding partner
Joseph A. Power, Jr.
was awarded the same "Lawyer of the Year®" award in 2013.
We are further humbled that ten
attorneys
from Power Rogers have been named "Best Lawyers in America®" (2025 edition) in Chicago. Attorneys are recognized based on their areas of practice as well as excellence in their work. They are:
Joseph W. Balesteri
Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Devon C. Bruce
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
Kathryn L. Conway
Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Carolyn Daley
Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Sean M. Houlihan
Aviation Law
Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
Joseph A. Power, Jr.
Aviation Law
Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs
Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Thomas M. Power
Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
Larry R. Rogers, Jr.
Civil Rights Law
Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs
Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Thomas G. Siracusa
Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs
Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
Jonathan M. Thomas
Aviation Law
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Additionally, two attorneys at the firm have been named "Ones to Watch®", a peer-reviewed standard of excellence for lawyers with less than 10 years of experience. They are:
Dominic C. LoVerde
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
James Power
Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
Power Rogers is proud to have our selected attorneys honored in this coming year's round-up of Best Lawyers® in Chicago. Our inclusion on the 2025 Best Lawyers®, Ones to Watch®, and the Lawyer of the Year® awards highlights not only our recent successes but also our decades-long legacy of excellence in the legal field.
Power Rogers
is Chicago's premier personal injury law firm, with ground-breaking verdicts and over $5 billion recovered since 1993. Our firm represents personal injury victims, medical malpractice claims, and civil rights cases.
Media Contact:
Bobby Steinbach
[email protected]
SOURCE Power Rogers
MENAFN15082024003732001241ID1108559924
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.