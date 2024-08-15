3Rd Kuwaiti Aid Ship To Gaza Arrives In Jordan, Loaded With 1,600 Tons

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AQABA, Jordan, Aug 15 (KUNA) - The Kuwait Society for Relief (KCR) announced on Thursday the arrival of the third Kuwaiti ship in Aqaba in Jordan, supplying some 1,600 tons of necessary aid to relieve Palestinians in Gaza.

Omar Al-Thuwaini, the second in command at the Kuwait Society for Relief, told KUNA that unloading the ship will be in cooperation with Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), noting that the supplies are expected to enter Gaza by the end of the month through the land borders with Gaza.

In a similar statement to KUNA, the head of relief and projects sector at KCR Mahmoud Al-Mesbah said that the ship's cargo of 1,600 tons included approximately 650 tons of essential food parcels and about 450 tons of medical supplies.

The shipment included some 5,000 packages containing mother and newborn care supplies, 35,000 packages containing clothes, utensils, and personal hygiene supplies, as well as around 500 tons of shelter supplies, containing 1,200 fully equipped tents, Al-Mesbah added.

He praised the efforts of the Ministries of Foreign affairs and Social Affairs, Kuwaiti charities, the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), and JHCO, for greatly contributing to achieving this feat.

This aid ship sent by Kuwait, is the third of its kind, as part of the campaign launched by Kuwait Society for Relief along with 30 charities and governmental institutions last December. (end)

amn









MENAFN15082024000071011013ID1108559903