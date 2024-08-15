Brightcove Named“Best Overall Video Marketing Company” In 7Th Annual Martech Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world's most trusted streaming company, has been named the winner of the“Best Overall Marketing Company” award in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising today.

“At Brightcove, we are continuously evolving our solutions to enhance our enterprise clients' marketing and sales strategies, enabling them to effectively engage and guide their customers along the path to purchase,” said Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise.“Being honored with a MarTech Breakthrough Award for the second consecutive year is a testament to our commitment and the significant positive impact our video engagement solutions provide to our customers' growth and success.”

From creation to distribution and first-party data, Brightcove's video platform offers the technology and resources companies need to have control over their video marketing content. With Brightcove, customers from any industry can unlock the power of video to attract and engage new audiences, sell more products and services, and grow their brands.

The company was recognized as the“Best Overall Video Marketing Company” for its innovative and best-in-class solutions to customers worldwide, emphasizing its Marketing Studio solution.

Brightcove Marketing Studio helps marketers uplevel their video strategy and drive awareness and sales with videos on their websites, social media accounts, and e-commerce pages. Brightcove's video marketing solution provides marketers with the tools and insights needed to manage their content and use it as a competitive advantage. Brightcove recently added new functionality to Marketing Studio by implementing an easy-to-use, web-based video editing tool that accelerates video creation, management, and publishing workflows. Tailored to serve marketers' content creation needs, the editing functionality is designed for anyone to use, ensuring all users can leverage its full potential, regardless of their level of video expertise.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success across the global MarTech industry. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations.

For more information, visit Brightcove .

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough .

About Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

Brightcove creates the world's most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove's intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram , Threads , and YouTube . Visit Brightcove .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink