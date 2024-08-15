Iraqi Airways Renews Its Contract With Sita To Modernize Passenger Processing And Baggage Systems

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The partnership delivers state-of-the-art solutions for a quick and seamless passenger journey and advanced end-to-end baggage tracking

BAGHDAD – 15 August 2024 –

Iraqi Airways has renewed its partnership agreement with SITA, the leading provider of information services in the air sector, to maintain its track record of continuous innovation in passenger and baggage management systems and facilitating the provision of services to on board the Green Bird and the rest of the partner airlines.

Key in upgrading the travel experience will be the implementation of SITA's Flex Hybrid system. This will speed up passenger processing at Baghdad and Basra airports, providing staff quick and secure access to airline systems and applications through cloud infrastructure with high flexibility and scalability to meet fluctuating demand.

Iraqi Airways will also boost its baggage management capabilities with SITA Bag Manager Online, which offers advanced visibility of each bag's journey. The solution tracks every bag that is loaded onto a plane, a ULD or a cart, matching each bag with departing passengers, tracking them in real time throughout the airport, and ensuring they are loaded onto the correct plane, offering passengers peace of mind and allowing staff to focus on more complex tasks.

Finally, SITA's Information Display System will revamp the airline's flight display systems, with a sleek interface that keeps travelers fully informed with down-to-the-minute automatic updates on changing flight departure or arrival times.

Mr. Munaf Abdulmunem Ajel, Chief Information Technology Officer at Iraqi Airways, said:“Iraqi Airways is committed to implementing advanced solutions that enhance its daily operations by providing more efficient, reliable, and secure services. This commitment guarantees our global leadership in the aviation sector. We also pledge to continue our efforts to develop exceptional services aimed at providing the highest levels of comfort and enhancing passenger experiences across our global network. In addition, we are committed to implementing the latest innovations and systems that contribute to shaping the future of the industry.”

Hani El Asaad, President, Middle East & Africa, SITA, said: 'We are delighted to collaborate with Iraqi Airways, an industry leader renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence.

Data and connectivity remain the backbone of our industry, and ensuring fast, secure, and reliable connections is crucial for optimizing airline operations and improving the passenger experience. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of air travel technology in the Middle Eastern region, exemplifying our dedication to transforming travel and transport through cutting-edge solutions.'



