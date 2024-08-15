Death Toll From Israeli Attacks On Gaza Tops 40,000

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli forces murdered at least 40,005 Palestinian civilians and at least 92,401 others, mostly children and women, since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's genocide on Gaza in October 2023.



An injured Palestinian toddler receives emergency at the Nasser hospital following Israeli bombardment on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 14, 2024. (Photo by Bashar Taleb / AFP)

In statements, medical sources in the Gaza Strip said that hospitals received, during the past 24 hours, 40 martyrs and 107 wounded, who fell in three massacres committed by the occupation army in Gaza, noting that thousands of other victims are still missing, either under the rubble and debris of demolished buildings or buried in mass graves.

The Israeli occupation forces continues to commit the crime of genocide in the Gaza Strip, for the 314th consecutive day, by launching dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling, while committing massacres against civilians, amid a catastrophic humanitarian situation as a result of the siege.