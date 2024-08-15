Sal Plumbing And Rooter, Inc. Rebrands To Servistar Plumbing And HVAC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Sal Plumbing and Rooter, Inc., a trusted name in the plumbing for 18 years, is excited to announce its rebranding to ServiStar Plumbing and HVAC . This transformation marks a significant milestone for the family-owned and operated business based in Sherman Oaks, California, as it expands its service offerings to include comprehensive HVAC solutions.

The decision to rebrand as ServiStar Plumbing and HVAC reflects the company's commitment to becoming an industry leader, providing top-notch plumbing and HVAC services to the community. By embracing this new identity, the company aims to showcase its authority and strong reputation in the market while continuing to deliver the high-quality service that residents and businesses in the area have come to expect.

Michael Cohen, the owner of ServiStar Plumbing and HVAC, expressed his excitement about the rebranding and the company's future. "We are thrilled to introduce ServiStar Plumbing and HVAC to our valued customers and the community. This rebranding represents our dedication to excellence and our desire to better serve our customers by offering a full range of plumbing, heating, and cooling services," said Cohen. "We are grateful for the support we've received from our loyal customers through my 30 years of experience, and we look forward to continuing to provide them with reliable service and exceptional customer satisfaction."

With the rebranding, ServiStar Plumbing and HVAC is poised to set new standards in the industry by offering an expanded suite of services that cater to the diverse needs of its clients. The addition of HVAC services means that customers can now rely on the same trusted company for all their heating and cooling needs, along with expert plumbing solutions.

The company's decision to include HVAC services is a strategic move to meet the growing demand for integrated home solutions. As the weather in Los Angeles County can be unpredictable, having a reliable HVAC system is crucial for maintaining comfort in homes and businesses. ServiStar Plumbing and HVAC is well-equipped to handle everything from routine maintenance and repairs to complete system installations, ensuring that customers can enjoy optimal indoor comfort year-round.

One of the standout features of ServiStar Plumbing and HVAC is its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. The company understands that plumbing and HVAC issues can arise at any time, often requiring immediate attention. To address this, ServiStar offers 24/7 emergency services, providing peace of mind to its clients knowing that expert help is just a phone call away.

Whether it's a burst pipe, a malfunctioning air conditioner, or a heating system breakdown, ServiStar's team of skilled technicians is always ready to respond promptly and efficiently. This dedication to fast and reliable service has earned the company a reputation as the go-to partner for plumbing and HVAC needs in Sherman Oaks and the surrounding areas.

As ServiStar Plumbing and HVAC embarks on this exciting new chapter, Michael Cohen extends his heartfelt gratitude to the community for their continued support and enthusiasm. "We are incredibly grateful for the warm reception we've received from our customers and the community," said Cohen. "The excitement surrounding our rebranding and expanded service offering is truly inspiring. It's an honor to serve the residents and businesses of Los Angeles County, and we are committed to upholding the values that have earned us their trust."

For more information about ServiStar Plumbing and HVAC and their services, please visit or call (818) 980-5570.

About ServiStar Plumbing and HVAC

ServiStar Plumbing and HVAC is a family-owned and operated company based in Sherman Oaks, California. Formerly known as Sal Plumbing and Rooter, Inc., the company has been a trusted name in the plumbing industry for 18 years. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and a reputation for excellence, ServiStar Plumbing and HVAC offers a comprehensive range of plumbing, heating, and cooling services to residents and businesses throughout Los Angeles County. The company's team of skilled technicians is dedicated to providing reliable solutions, 24/7 emergency services, and unparalleled customer service.

