COREINA HUBERT BRINGS MEMORIES OF RAISING TODDLER THROUGH HER LATEST LIGHT-HEARTED MASTERPIECE

I Am the Worst Mom in the World Because . . .

Discover the chaotic and comedic moments of raising a toddler that would have any parent cringing and laughing at the same time.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Parenting can be challenging, but in retrospect, it can also be quite amusing. In her new book, "I Am the Worst Mom in the World Because...," author Coreina Hubert skillfully captures this duality. Humorous, honest, and generously sprinkled with empathy, Hubert describes her intimate moments as a mother, which often leaves her doubting her abilities, her sanity, and the soundness of her household.From handling temper tantrums to unforeseen home maintenance brought about by their adventurous nature, Hubert shares the challenges and joys of raising her two boys, Ayden and Ashton. Every chapter expresses the universal reality that parenting is not always flawless, but it is undeniably an exciting journey worth sharing.A particularly difficult day that left Hubert feeling like the worst mother in the world served as the inspiration for the book. While lying in bed exhausted from the day's long events, she had a sudden realization. Other parents must have had their fair share of memorable experiences as well. Her book came to life as a collection of tales that serve as a reminder that we are all simply doing our best, and sometimes, that's sufficient.Author Coreina Hubert was born and raised in Regina, Saskatchewan. She and her husband, David, have lived in various parts of Canada while raising their two energetic boys. Mrs. Hubert enjoys sharing her humorous family life with others, aiming to lift and bring smiles to those who read her tales. Her ability to find comedy in the day-to-day difficulties of parenting has made her a beloved and relatable voice among otherThrough poignant narrative and a welcome dose of comedy, "I Am the Worst Mom in the World Because . . ." promises readers a chance to chuckle, nod knowingly, and find comfort in the everyday realities of parenthood. A novel viewpoint that embraces the imperfectly perfect moments of parenting, Coreina Hubert's literary offering is perfect for anyone enjoying a glass of wine after a particularly trying day or seeking comfort in knowing that they are not alone in the turmoil. Visit Amazon and other major book retailers and online platforms to get a copy today.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

