Balfour Capital Group Announces The Appointment Of Matias Oscar Pejko As Senior Asset Manager

- Warren BuffettYVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the addition of Matias Oscar Pejko as Senior Asset Manager. Matias brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our team, having served as a Partner, Director, and CFO at FARO Capital SA since 2006. FARO Capital SA is a engineering company specializing in project analysis, structuring, implementation, and operation, with a particular focus on agri-business for export markets. Through strategic partnerships, including a notable collaboration with Ombú Investment Group, FARO Capital SA has made significant contributions to Argentina's retail industry, acquiring key franchises such as Freddo and Farmacity in collaboration with the Pegasus Fund.In his role at FARO Capital SA, Matias was responsible for managing business, administrative, accounting, tax, and financial operations. He also oversaw information management for investors and partners and led human resources and technology initiatives. Among his many accomplishments, Matias launched the Pecan Nut Business Unit in 2007, successfully raising USD 20 million for institutional investors. He also structured a productive-real estate venture with a total investment of USD 13 million and played a pivotal role in the development of a traditional agricultural fund. Additionally, he restructured the Organic Honey Business Unit, securing over USD 1.5 million in financial aid from multilateral institutions and government programs.Matias' prior experience includes involvement in project distribution at FARO Capital SA, where he supported start-up project distributions during capital rounds and reported to investors from 2004 to 2006. As an independent financial advisor for UEFIC Batiment Real Estate (2003-2018), Matias helped raise funds for real estate redevelopment and managed investor accounts, contributing to over 20 building acquisitions in Argentina. He has also held various other roles, including Planning & Reporting Head at First City Recovery SA, CEO Associate at Jugos del Sur SA, and Strategic Planner and Business Development Officer at Citi.Steve Alain Lawrence, Balfour Capital Group, expressed his enthusiasm:“As Chief Investment Officer, Matias will only enhance our firm. Our global footprint continues to grow, and as a firm that manages over $400 million in assets, we strive to enhance our culture and people.”

