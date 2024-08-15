The CJ Group Acquires Gandy, Calverley & Co

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Strategic Strengthens The CJ Group's Position and Expands its Footprint into Forth Worth, Texas.

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The CJ Group, a top 25 accounting firm in the DFW area known for its client-focused approach and innovative solutions, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Gandy, Calverley & Co., a distinguished CPA firm based in Fort Worth, Texas. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in The CJ Group's growth strategy, enhancing its geographic reach, client base, and talent pool.

Gandy, Calverley & Co. is an accounting firm based in Fort Worth, Texas. For over 42 years, it has provided attest, tax planning, and preparation services for privately held businesses and individuals.

“We are thrilled to join The CJ Group, as it presents exciting opportunities to leverage their extensive expertise and robust service offerings for our clients,” says Terri Calverley, Partner at Gandy, Calverley & Co.“Our shared client-centered philosophy ensures our clients will continue to receive the exceptional service they are accustomed to. Additionally, the acquisition provides our employees with additional growth and development opportunities, fostering a collaborative environment where best-in-class practices thrive.”

The CJ Group, headquartered in Frisco, Texas, provides a robust service offering that includes audit , advisory, tax, and managed accounting services.“The acquisition of Gandy, Calverley & Co. allows The CJ Group to expand into the unique Fort Worth market, where Gandy, Calverley & Co. has built a solid reputation with their clients," said Scott Bates, Managing Partner at The CJ Group. "This strategic move enhances our presence and service delivery while offering Gandy, Calverley & Co.'s clients new, value-added services. It also enables us to integrate their team's specialized knowledge and expertise, aligning with our commitment to exceptional talent.”

Clients of both firms will benefit from enhanced service offerings, gaining access to a broader range of services and expertise that provide comprehensive solutions to meet diverse needs. They will also experience increased resources, as both firms' combined talent and capabilities deliver superior service and support. Additionally, the expanded presence in Fort Worth will offer greater accessibility and convenience for clients, further reinforcing our commitment to their satisfaction.

“This acquisition represents the next significant step in The CJ Group's growth strategy," added Mike Rizkal, Audit and Assurance Partner at The CJ Group. "It underscores our commitment to providing agile, customized accounting services and exemplifies our dedication to continually enhancing our capabilities to better serve our clients.”

The integration process will be seamlessly executed to ensure continuity of service and minimal impact on clients, employees, and vendors. Our focus is on adding capabilities and extending services by capitalizing on best-in-class practices from both firms. Clients can expect increased value through enhanced service offerings and expertise while maintaining the continuity and high standards they are accustomed to. The teams from both organizations will work collaboratively to seamlessly blend their strengths, ensuring a smooth transition and continued excellence in service delivery. For vendor, employee, or client questions regarding the acquisition, please contact the Acquisition Service Team at 972.202.8021 or email us at ....

About Gandy, Calverley & Co.

Gandy, Calverley & Co. has been a trusted name in the accounting industry for over 42 years, providing attest, tax planning and preparation services for privately held businesses and individuals. Located at 3132 W 5th St, Fort Worth, Texas, the firm has built deep-rooted relationships with its extensive client base under the leadership of Partner Terri Calverley.

About The CJ Group

Formerly known as Cornwell Jackson PLLC, The CJ Group is a trusted CPA firm of certified public accountants and advisors renowned for its proactive and client-centered approach. Based in Frisco, Texas, The CJ Group is a Top 25 Local CPA Firm with a unique ability to deliver highly tailored solutions to meet clients' needs. The firm rebranded in 2023 to highlight its signature approach, which it believes has been integral to its continued growth and increased client success.

The CJ Group specializes in tax, audit, and outsourced accounting services such as payroll, bookkeeping, and controller services. It also provides specialist niche services in benefit plan audits. The firm services privately held businesses and middle-market companies in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing and distribution, metals, professional services, healthcare, auto dealerships, real estate, hospitality, technology, labor unions, and HUD-Assisted Housing.

