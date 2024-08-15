SK Commercial Realty Announces Sale Of Fully-Leased Medical Office Building In Suwanee For $17.15 Million

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Commercial Realty is pleased to announce the successful sale of 4025 Johns Creek Parkway, Suwanee, GA 30024. The property, boasting 44,375 square feet of fully-leased medical space, sold for $17,150,000.

The buyer, Remedy Medical Properties, acquired a strategically-located asset that houses reputable tenants such as Resurgens Orthopaedics, Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, and Marietta Eye Clinic. The seller of the property was SKRO, LLC, a joint venture partnership comprised of physicians from both Resurgens Orthopaedics and Marietta Eye as well as principals from SK Commercial Realty.

4025 Johns Creek Parkway was completely renovated in 2023, a project overseen by SK Project Consulting. The newly-updated building was then leased by Resurgens Orthopaedics, who occupied approximately half of the square footage. The remaining space was quickly leased by Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, who leased over 6,000 square feet, and Marietta Eye Clinic, who leased over 14,000 square feet.

"We are thrilled to have been involved in this transaction," said Tom Kirbo, President at SK Commercial Realty. "The sale of this property proves a strong demand for well-leased medical space in the Johns Creek area."

Kirbo also went on to note that Remedy Medical Properties, based out of Chicago, has an impressive background in managing healthcare properties and is confident in the company's ability to continue serving the local community.

Prior to the sale to Remedy, the property was managed by SK Property Management.

"It's exciting to see how SK created value for this property," Kirbo continued. "Through a comprehensive renovation plan and expert management, we were able to lease and then ultimately sell this asset, setting ownership up for success."

The sale, completed on July 24, 2024, highlights SK Commercial Realty's commitment to delivering exceptional service and results. This transaction marks a significant milestone for both the seller and the buyer, reinforcing the vibrant commercial real estate market in Johns Creek.

SKRO, LLC, was represented by Michael Lipton and Andrew Walker of Colliers Atlanta. Remedy Medical Properties did not have a representative.

SK Commercial Realty is a full-service commercial real estate firm in Atlanta, Georgia, that has over $3 billion in transactional volume across the Southeast.

