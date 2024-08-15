DMK Must Go For A ‘Viksit Bharat' And 'Viksit Tamil Nadu': Annamalai

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Aug 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President, K. Annamalai, said on Thursday that the DMK needs to be unseated from power for creating a 'Viksit' Bharat and a 'Viksit' state.

He added that only by eradicating the DMK rule will lead Tamil Nadu towards development.

He was addressing party cadres at state BJP headquarters, 'Kamalalalyam', on Thursday after inaugurating their two-wheeler rally with national flags as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

The BJP leader said that Tamil Nadu should regain its lost glory and move on the path of development.

He added that Tamil Nadu should get everything for people of all castes and religion.

The IPS officer-turned-politician exuded confidence that in the 2026 Assembly elections, the BJP-led alliance would form a government in Tamil Nadu and hoist the national flag at the Fort St. George.

He also pointed out towards the increase in BJP's vote share in the state during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections (BJP got 11.1 per cent votes in 2024 Lok Sabha polls while in 2019 Lok Sabha elections it was 3.6 per cent).

BJP had contested elections without the support of either of the two major Dravidian parties -- DMK or the AIADMK.

State BJP President Annamalai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasised that 140 crore people of India should fight and give us a 'Viksit' Bharat.

He added that Prime Minister Modi had spoken about 'One Nation, One Election'.

The BJP leader stressed that the youth needs a major change in the country to achieve the target of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

BJP National Secretary and party in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Arvind Menon, led the bike rally organised by the party cadres.

Party leaders H. Raja, Kesava Vinayagam, ANS Prasad, Khushbu Sundar, etc. were also present at the event.