عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bloom Select Income Fund Announces Distributions


8/15/2024 2:31:02 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Select Income Fund (TSX: BLB.UN) (the Fund) announces the following distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Distribution per unit
October 31, 2024 November 15, 2024 $0.041666
November 29, 2024 December 16, 2024 $0.041666
December 31, 2024 January 15, 2025 $0.041674
January 31, 2025 February 18, 2025 $0.041666
February 28, 2025 March 17, 2025 $0.041666
March 31, 2025 April 15, 2025 $0.041666

Since the Fund's inception in April 2012, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $6.10 per unit.

Unitholders are reminded that the Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) providing unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and benefit from the compound growth from this reinvestment. Please contact your Investment Advisor or financial institution to enroll in this DRIP.

For further information please contact Unitholder Information at 416-861-9941 or 1-855-BLOOM18 (1-855-256-6618) or visit

Commissions, management fees and other expenses may all be associated with investment funds. Please read the Fund's publicly filed documents which are available from SEDAR at . Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


MENAFN15082024004107003653ID1108559738


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search