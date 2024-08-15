Canadian General Investments, Limited Files 2024 Interim Report
Date
8/15/2024 2:31:02 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Canada, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (the Company) (TSX: CGI)(LSE: CGI), announces that it has submitted its 2024 Interim Report, which includes the Management Report of Fund Performance and unaudited financial Statements, to applicable Canadian securities regulators and to the National Storage Mechanism (#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism ).
A PDF version of the document is also available at and at .
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: ...
website:
